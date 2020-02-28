MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Point Reyes man with what authorities described as “a plethora of child pornography” earlier this week.
Marin County Sheriff’s detectives were acting on a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip Line that there was a possible suspect soliciting, sharing and/or receiving nude photographs and videos of minors through a web-based platform.
After an extensive investigation, detectives determined the suspicious activity was originating from a residence in Point Reyes.
Detectives identified 21-year-old Dailyn Luis Gutierrez as the suspect and on Wednesday served a search warrant at his residence and arrested the suspect. A preliminary investigation into his personal electronic devices uncovered thousands of images and videos depicting obscene matter of minors.
The evidence seized in the case will undergo additional forensic examination. Authorities said there was no indication that any of the victims depicted in the images and videos are from Marin County.
Gutierrez was booked into the Marin County Jail on the charge of possession of obscene materials. His bail is set at $10,000 dollars.
