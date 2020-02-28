



DIXON, Solano County (CBS SF) – A semi-trailer smashed through the center divide along Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon Friday morning in a multiple-vehicle collision that shut traffic in both directions. Major injuries have been reported in the crash.

The big rig was traveling westbound on I-80 near just east of Pedrick Road and went through the center divide into the eastbound lanes just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

To anyone traveling on I-80 E headed towards Sac. There was a really bad accident in Dixon. I am praying everyone involved in this accident is ok. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0LA8BFC6F9 — 🐯🖤 (@_youngsimba_) February 28, 2020

The truck then hit another big rig and several additional vehicles, including one with such a force that it split into two.

The number of injuries and the severity was not immediately known, other than the CHP characterizing them as “major injuries.”

All westbound lanes reopened shortly after noon, while eastbound traffic was flowing on one lane as of 12:30 p.m.

The crash happened in nearly the same location on I-80 as a crash Thursday which followed a CHP chase of a suspect vehicle.