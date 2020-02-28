ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Reports of students at Antioch High School possibly being armed with weapons led to the school being locked down Thursday and the arrest of one student.
Staffers at the high school notified Antioch police Thursday at about 10:15 a.m. that there were three people on campus who may be armed.
The school was placed on lockdown and police officers responded to try to find the individuals.
Ultimately, the information provided by another student could not be substantiated, and the lockdown was lifted once the school was determined to be safe.
While the officers were on campus, an unloaded pistol magazine was located in the possession of a student.
The student was detained and arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm magazine on school grounds.
