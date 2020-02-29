



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A coronavirus patient, being treated at a hospital in Washington state, has died of complications from the COVID-19 strain of the illness, state health officials announced Saturday morning.

KIRO-TV reported that two patients came into Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland Friday night suffering from acute respiratory issues. They were treated in the emergency room and tested for the coronavirus. The initial test was positive for the disease and one of the patients subsequently died.

It was the first death in the United States of the illness that has infected more than 85,000 people globally and caused more than 2,900 deaths since emerging in China.

There have been more than 63 confirmed cases reported in the United States. In Northern California, there are 29 cases including evacuees from China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were airlifted to Travis Air Force Base.

On a Saturday conference call with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, there was mention of as many as four cases of coronavirus linked to community spread and not travel to China or on a cruise ship. Two cases of possible community spread have been reported in Northern California and one in Oregon.

Addressing the patient’s death President Donald Trump told Americans not to alter their daily routines, saying “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

He added he wasn’t altering his routine either. “You’re talking about 22 people right now in this whole very vast country. I think we’ll be in very good shape.”

Trump also said additional travel restrictions would also likely put into place for travel to Italy and Iran. Commercial airlines had already announced cuts to flights to South Korea out of San Francisco International airport. All flights to China have already been suspended.

News of the death sent a shiver though the San Francisco Bay Area which has been at the epicenter of the battle with the illness in the United States for more than a month.

Two patients in Northern California were being treated for contracting the virus from an unknown source — they have not traveled to China, been in contact with anyone how had nor been on a cruise ship. One of the patients was in Santa Clara County and the second a Solano County woman who was being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

Eight other local cases have been confirmed and have either been treated at Bay Area hospitals or forced into home quarantine.

There have been 24 cases from either the evacuees of the Diamond Princess airlifted to Travis or from earlier flights out of China. Of those, 19 were being treated at hospitals across the Bay Area.

On Friday, Santa Clara County health officials announced their third confirmed coronavirus case — the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin.

The county health department said this latest coronavirus case – an woman with chronic health conditions – has no known connection to travel in countries most affected by the virus or close contact with a known infected individual.

The development indicates the virus spreading among two separate populations within Northern California. In a prepared statement, county health officials declared that “now is the time to prepare for the possibility of widespread community transmission.”

“Her physician called us on Wednesday night to discuss the case and to request testing for the novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Director at a Friday afternoon press conference. “Our County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory received the specimens the very next morning and performed the testing. Since receiving the results last night, we’ve been working to identify the woman’s contacts and to understand who she might have exposed while contagious.”