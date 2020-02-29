Comments
BURLINGAME (CBS SF) – A driver allegedly drove his SUV onto a sidewalk, and deliberately struck 4 young teenagers, according to police.
It happened at about 5:21 p.m. in the area of Howard Avenue and Carendon Road.
The driver fled the scene and was later arrested near the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue. Police have identified him as 18-year-old Omeed Adibi of San Mateo.
Two of the victims suffered major injuries and were transported to Stanford Hospital. The other two were treated for moderate injuries at San Francisco General Hospital.
Adibi was arrested for felony hit and run and attempted homicide. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Burlingame Police Department’s Investigations Division at 650 777-4100.
