FREMONT (CBS SF) – Fremont police on Friday night arrested a 36-year-old Oakland man who faces several charges related to an armed robbery in which a 69-year-old man was punched and stabbed as his wallet was being taken, officers said.

Police were called at 9:34 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Osgood Road and Prune Avenue, where the 69-year-old man told police he had been punched in the face, and his wallet taken. He told police there were two suspects.

Fremont police said officers then “flooded the area” and found a man matching one of the assailants in the parking lot of BART’s Warm Springs station. The victim identified him a short time later and, while still on scene, realized he was bleeding and had also been stabbed, said police, adding officers found “evidence on the suspect which linked him to the stabbing and robbery.”

David Carrasquillo of Oakland was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, elder abuse, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance for sales.

Officers on Saturday were still searching for the second suspect.

