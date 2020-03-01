



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed by Santa Clara County public health officials on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of cases in the county to seven. One of the infected is an adult woman with chronic health conditions who is currently hospitalized, officials said. The sixth and seventh cases are a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt.

Both are hospitalized. The husband has chronic health conditions, officials with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said.

“An increase in cases is not unexpected. The Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these cases. The department will also be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community,” SCCDPH said in a statement.

On Saturday, the county announced its fourth coronavirus case was a woman who was infected by being in the same house as the county’s third case of the novel virus.

According to the New York Times, Egypt’s health ministry reported its second case of coronavirus on Sunday. The first case, first announced on Feb. 14, has since recovered.