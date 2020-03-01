Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pete Buttigieg is ending his race for Democratic presidential nomination less than two days before Californians head to the polls on Super Tuesday, according to several sources.
Three aides to the Pete for America campaign confirmed the report to CBS News on Sunday.
Buttigieg won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses and then came in second in the New Hampshire primary, but struggled to come up with a path forward after losses in Nevada and South Carolina.
CONTINUING COVERAGE AT CBS NEWS: Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of 2020 presidential race
You must log in to post a comment.