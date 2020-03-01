Comments
SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A person walking on the Caltrain tracks at the Lawrence Station in Sunnyvale was struck and killed by a southbound Sunday morning, officials said.
Caltrain’s first fatality of 2020 happened about 9:38 a.m. There were no injuries to any of the 64 passengers aboard the train.
Emergency personnel are at the scene and trains are stopped in the incident area, the agency said.
Northbound trains resumed operation about 10:18 a.m.
