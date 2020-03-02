



BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Investigators say that the motive behind a man running over four teenagers with his SUV in Burlingame was in retaliation to a prank, but it wasn’t actually the teens who were responsible.

The 18-year-old driver, Omeed Adibi of San Mateo, thought the group of four placed dog poop inside his car as a prank on Saturday evening. Adibi then got into his SUV and drove on the sidewalk and deliberately ran into the group, taking out a hydrant on the sidewalk in the process.

Two of them were rushed to the hospital, with one still in critical condition as of Monday.

Adibi fled the scene in the black SUV and was tracked to the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue. Officers detained and arrested him shortly after.

He was arrested for felony hit-and-run and attempted homicide charges.

There was no prior relation between the victims and the suspect. Investigators said the suspect’s acquaintances were the ones who put the dog poop in his car.