



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials reported two new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the county to nine.

The county’s Public Health Department said one case is an adult male who had contact with a confirmed case in another county and is now under home isolation.

The second case is an adult male who had contact with a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. That person is also under home isolation, the health department said.

Further information about the patients was not forthcoming due to medical privacy requirements.

The health department reiterated that the increase in cases is not unexpected. The department said it continue identifying anyone who has come in contact with the cases and would be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of the spread.

Individuals and organizations need to take action to help slow down the spread of the disease. For individuals, the recommendations are simple, but very important:

Keep your hands clean by washing them frequently, especially after you touch common surfaces, such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, light switches, countertops, and tables. It is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Always cover your cough and stay home when you are sick.

Stay away from people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick.

Work on not touching your face because one way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose or eyes. If you do need to touch your own mouth, nose or eyes, wash your hands before you do so.

Start thinking about family preparedness, how to take care of sick family members while not getting infected. Think about a room to isolate a sick person.

There are practical measures that can help limit spread by reducing exposure in community settings: