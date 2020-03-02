BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A suspected driver under the influence triggered a wrong-way injury crash in Brentwood late Sunday night, authorities said.
According to Sgt. Mitch Brouillette, the collision was first reported at about 10:45 p.m. on Lone Tree Way near Fairview Ave. A 2015 Nissan crossed a double-yellow line and struck a 2012 Hyundai.
Brouillette said the male driver of the Hyundai was trapped inside his badly damaged case. He was freed by responders and airlifted to John Muir Walnut Creek Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The female driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance and was suspected of driving under the influence.
The crash remained under investigation. Lone Tree Way was closed for several hours, but reopened early Monday morning.
