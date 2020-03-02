OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, fresh off a primary win in South Carolina, will make a stop in Oakland on Super Tuesday, his campaign announced.
The former vice president will stop in the Bay Area before his Super Tuesday campaign event in Los Angeles that evening.
The whereabouts of the local Oakland stop were undisclosed as of Monday evening. On Monday, Biden received endorsements from many prominent Democratic figures, including his recent opponents–senator Amy Klobuchar and former mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Another former candidate, Beto O’Rourke, also publicly endorsed Biden on Monday evening at a rally in his native Texas.
Biden won in a landslide in this weekend’s primary, taking 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second place with 19.9%.
