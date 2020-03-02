SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police arrested a man who allegedly shot a firearm at two separate sideshows, scaring away onlookers.
The first sideshow was on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. SFPD officers from the Bayview Station responded to Barneveld and McKinnon Avenues around midnight after getting reports of shots fired. Police arrived and found several vehicles engaged in illegal sideshow activity, with multiple onlookers.
Police collected several shell casings in the intersection.
The second incident was on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. At around 5 p.m., a Bayview police sergeant observed several vehicles engaging in sideshow activity in the same area as the previous incident. The sergeant called in backup, but before they came the sergeant heard multiple gunshots, which caused the crowd to disperse. Police again collected several shell casings.
Investigators, believing the two incidents were related, identified 21-year-old Victor Navarro-Flores of San Francisco as the suspect after an investigation on Friday, Jan. 30. He was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and for violating his probation.
