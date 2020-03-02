SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco city street cleaner driving a pickup truck fatally struck a 67-year-old man in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood Sunday morning, authorities said.
San Francisco police said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a collision at Taylor and Geary streets around 7:30 a.m. Arriving officers discovered the collision involved a pedestrian.
He was rushed to San Francisco General but succumbed to his injuries. The coroner’s office identified the man as Rui Xai Zhen of San Francisco.
Investigators said the driver was heading north on Taylor Street and began turning left onto westbound Geary Street when he struck the man. San Francisco Public Works has confirmed that the driver was a street cleaner with the department.
Acting Public Works Director Alaric Degrafinried issued a statement Monday expressing “profound condolences to the family and friends” of the victim.
“Her death is tragic,” Degrafinried said. “We will continue to work with police investigators on this case, as we also review our internal safe-driving procedures and training. The safety of members of the public and our employees is our No. 1 priority at Public Works.”
Police said the driver was cooperating with investigators. The incident remained under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.