SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX 5) — New last minute changes to the voting rules in California are aimed at making things a little easier for everyone on Super Tuesday.

In Santa Clara County, they’re prepared for the crowds of voters. But officials say that even if you’re still not sure of your voting status, it’s not too late because of same day registration.

“They can get down there all the way to the election day, register to vote and cast a ballot,” explained Eric Kurhi, who works for the county.

A new state law this year also makes it easier for someone to switch their political party on election day. Kurhi says the new law doesn’t allow anyone to vote through another party that could not do so before.

“It makes it easier. There’s less paperwork, and it streamlines things at the voting center,” Kurhi said.

California’s reliance on paper ballots does provide more security, but all of that paper makes for a lot more work. And saving paperwork is a goal for such centers.

Provisional ballots get reviewed and counted last, so the change will make those votes move a bit faster.

So counties are now having to add new technology to get all of those ballots processed as fast as possible. One new machine can process 40,000 ballots in one hour.

“We will be able to process paper ballots a lot faster than we ever have before, given the new technology,” said Jim Irizarry with San Mateo County.