OAKLAND (CBS SF) — When Oakland sisters Dottie Moore and Dorcia White began their day Super Tuesday, they couldn’t have imagine they would end up sharing a breakfast table with former Vice President Joe Biden.

The sisters were sitting inside the famed Butter Cup diner near Oakland’s Jack London Square when chaos erupted. Biden, making an election day campaign swing in the Bay Area, rolled up with a mob of media, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and supporters in tow. They crowded into the restaurant and as Biden walked down an aisle, Moore called out to him.

“First of all, I let him know I had a seat for him,” Moore told KPIX 5. “Me and my sister were on our way to go vote. Then a little birdy told us that we might want to make our way here. So we came here and we didn’t necessary know what was happening. But once we got here we put two and two together.”

Moore said she was a strong supporter of the Obama Administration so Biden was her choice this time around.

“Besides (Elizabeth) Warren, he’s the only one who actually worked with the president,” she said. “I would trust him before everyone else…I would say its a 50-50 chance (Biden gets the nomination). All I can speak for is who I am voting for.”

Biden posed for selfies and talked a little politics with the sisters. While Moore was more outgoing, her sister Dorcia was the quiet one.

“I’m a quiet person,” she said. “After she (her sister) got her selfie, he turned to me and was like — ‘How are you?’ What’s your name?’ — I wasn’t even going to say anything. I thought that was pretty special.”