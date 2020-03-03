MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A 10-cent per square-foot building tax to raise $19.3 million for wildfire prevention measures in Marin County is trailing late Tuesday night.
Measure C needs two-thirds approval and had received 64.8 percent with 68 of 152 precincts reporting.
Proponents said the measure will improve emergency alert and warning systems, improve evacuation routes, reduce hazardous vegetation and expand defensible space.
The Marin Wildlife Prevention Authority comprised of 17 public agencies responsible for fire services supports the measure.
Marin Public Policy Institute spokesman Michael Hartnett opposes the measure, saying it’s a means of raising taxes for unfunded pensions.
Opponents also believe the 10-year tax will be come permanent through an extension within five years.
