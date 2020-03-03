NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Measure K, a quarter-cent sales and use tax to preserve and maintain Napa County parks and open space, was falling short of the two-thirds vote it needs for approval late Tuesday night.
With 168 of 170 precincts reporting, 59 percent of Napa County voters were supporting the measure, with 41 percent opposed.
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District would use the revenue to preserve watersheds, rivers, lakes, open space and wildlife habitat and maintain and improve public access to public open space.
The tax would increase the existing sales tax in Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, and Yountville to 8 percent, and in St. Helena to 8.25 percent.
The Napa County Taxpayers Association opposes the measure, saying it’s an unnecessary new tax that would increase funding for the Park and Open Space District tenfold and expand park district bureaucracy.
Association director Jack Gray said the district has identified 60 years worth of projects that need funding and Measure K would be a 15-year tax.
