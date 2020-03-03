



MONTEREY (CBS SF) – Police in Monterey announced on Monday the weekend arrest of a Gonzales man suspected of sexually abusing a patient at a senior care center.

Monterey police officers arrested 38-year-old nurse assistant Kelven Ferolino after receiving a report Saturday night of a sexual battery against a patient at the Cypress Ridge Care Center at 1501 Skyline Drive.

Ferolino was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and elder abuse and is being held at the county jail on $30,000 bail.

Cypress Ridge Administrator Ryan McCormack told KION Ferolino is not currently working at the care center pending the abuse allegation investigations.

Police believe there is potential for more victims.

“There’s multiple patients, obviously, at the care facility. At this time, we have not identified any other victims, but the detectives are still continuing their investigation,” Monterey Police Lt. Jake Pinkas.

Police said the care facility is cooperating with the investigation.

In a statement to KION News, Cypress Ridge said it takes all matters regarding employee conduct and patient safety seriously.

“The allegations made against this former team member do not reflect the values we hold at our facility. Our priority remains to provide the highest level of care for the patient and their families,” McCormack wrote.

The care center would not comment further on the matter while the investigation continues.

Monterey police detectives are asking on members of the public to report any information related to the case. Detective Sgt. Aaron Delgado can be reached at (831) 646-3814.

Anonymous tipsters can also report information regarding the case at (831) 646-3840.