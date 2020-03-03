Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An old, dilapidated shack that sits high atop San Francisco’s Potrero Hill just sold for $1.975 million.
Realtor Anne Laury of Caldwell Banker Global Luxury brokered the deal.
The city declared the abandoned 640-square foot cottage, located at 863 Carolina Street, unsafe to enter. It has been sitting uninhabited for months.
After a lengthy research process, the current owners learned the shack is of no historic value, and can be demolished, according to Laury.
There are pre-approved plans to build a 4,451 luxury multi-unit building with 360-degree sweeping views on the site.
