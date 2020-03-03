



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Palo Alto police arrested two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Safeway store in the city’s Midtown neighborhood in January.

On Jan. 10 around 12:41 a.m., police were notified of a robbery in progress at the store located at 2811 Middlefield Road. Police said three male suspects entered the store.

One of the men brandished a handgun and ordered a male employee to the ground while a second suspect broke the glass door of the pharmacy before stealing prescription drugs, police said.

The third suspect acted as a lookout and fled the crime scene with the other suspects in a pickup truck.

Palo Alto police released surveillance footage of the incident to the public to help identify and apprehend the three suspects. Detectives received a tip that helped them identify two of the suspects and the suspected getaway vehicle. Police obtained two arrest warrants on Feb. 13 for one count of felony robbery each.

22-year-old Erik Eulogio was found to be the man who pointed the gun at the Safeway employee. Police said Perez was previously arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Kern County Jail. He will be transferred to San Jose Main Jail once the Kern County case is resolved.

The suspect who acted as the lookout was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Nicolas Alcantara-Medina of East Palo Alto. East Palo Alto police arrested MEdina at a home in the 1000 block of Ruth Court on Feb. 24. He is in custody at the San Mateo County Main Jail. He also had an arrest warrant out for a robbery and carjacking case in East Palo Alto.

The third suspect, who broke the glass and stole the drugs from the pharmacy, remains at large.