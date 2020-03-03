



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A large fire was burning in an industrial area of San Jose, sending huge plumes of black smoke over a portion of the city near CEFCU Stadium (formerly Spartan Stadium).

The fire was burning on the 1700 block of S. 10th St. at an auto repair business in an industrial part of the city with several auto salvage and auto repair shops.

It was first reported at about 2:34 p.m., according to San Jose Fire Department spokeswoman Erica Ray.

The fire reached four alarms as it spread to a large pallet yard adjacent to the auto body shop, said Ray.

Crews are fighting a 3 alarm fire on the 1700 block of S 10th Street. Please avoid the area. No known injuries at this time. #SanJose pic.twitter.com/jMh1lV3zeu — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 3, 2020

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

