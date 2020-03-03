SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Search and rescue crews in Marin County were looking for two men described as being at risk who have gone missing after going out for walks in separate instances.
The Marin County Sheriff’s office said 56-year-old Scott Klingenmaier was last seen Thursday morning near Tennessee Valley Rd. and the Oakwood Valley Trailhead west of Marin City in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
Klingenmaier is 56 years old, 5’7” and 172 lbs., white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff’s office said he was hiking to an unknown destination.
Marin County Search and Rescue was also looking for 73-year-old John Hollabaugh, last seen on Alta Ave. in the town in Lagunitas, just east of Samuel P. Taylor State Park. Hollabaugh is 6’0” and 180 lbs, white male, gray hair, blue eyes.
He walk away from an address on Alta Ave on Saturday and has been missing since, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with any information was urged to call the Marin County Sheriff’s Office at (415) 479-2311.
You must log in to post a comment.