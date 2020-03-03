Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom cast his ballot on “Super Tuesday” but didn’t reveal which of the Democratic candidates he voted for.
The governor and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom waited in line to cast their ballots Tuesday morning at the Sacramento County Vote Center at the California Museum.
“I’m a same-day voter, always have been,” Gov. Newsom said.
.@JenSiebelNewsom and I voted!! Did you? Polls close at 8pm! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cG8sWnBvcd
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 3, 2020
He took questions after turning in his ballot, but immediately deferred when asked about which Democratic presidential hopefuls had his support.
