MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Voters in Sonoma and Marin counties are rejecting a 30-year extension of a quarter-cent sales tax for the operation o the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s SMART train, according to Tuesday’s initial results.

Measure I needs two-thirds percent approval and received only 47.2 percent of mail-in votes as of Tuesday in Sonoma County.

Measure I received 50.6 percent approval of mail-in voters with 25 of 157 precincts reporting in Marin County.

The existing tax expires in 2029.

