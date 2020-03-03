Comments
MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Voters in Sonoma and Marin counties are rejecting a 30-year extension of a quarter-cent sales tax for the operation o the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s SMART train, according to Tuesday’s initial results.
Measure I needs two-thirds percent approval and received only 47.2 percent of mail-in votes as of Tuesday in Sonoma County.
Measure I received 50.6 percent approval of mail-in voters with 25 of 157 precincts reporting in Marin County.
The existing tax expires in 2029.
