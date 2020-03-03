



STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman who apparently didn’t like the cheese steak sandwiches she ordered from a Stockton eatery was arrested after allegedly attacking restaurant employees Monday evening, according to a CBS Sacramento report.

“We were just shocked because over a sandwich? I don’t know why she had to end up doing that,” Analiza Alandy, the wife of Philly Cheese Steaks owner Luis Addison Alandy, said.

The incident happened Monday night at a restaurant along the 1600 block of East Hammer Lane.

“Our policy is, if you have a complaint like if we made a mistake either way we will gladly replace it. But, we need the sandwich back to replace the whole sandwich,” Alandy said.

Luis Addison Alandy told CBS13 that the customer stated that the sandwiches she ordered weren’t fresh and demanded a full refund.

“The two sandwiches are already eaten in half of each and the fries already half of each,” Alandy said.

“When we said no after a while going back and forth they just lashed out,” Robert Hernandez, an employee, said.

At some point during the argument, the woman allegedly picked up a glass tip jar and threw it at the employee. She is also accused of hitting the employee with a wooden broom.

“That’s our first time. It really scared us,” Alandy said.

“I froze like a deer in the headlights,” Hernandez said.

The woman eventually left, but officers later arrested her at her home.

“Overall I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt,” Hernandez said.

Police have identified the woman as 44-year-old Monique Collins.

Collins is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.