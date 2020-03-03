PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A woman’s body was found washed ashore at a beach in Pacifica Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Pacifica police said officers and firefighters from North County Fire Authority responded to the southern end of Pacifica State Beach, also known locally as Linda Mar Beach, about 6:39 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible dead body on the sand.
Officers found an unidentified female who appeared to have washed ashore and medical personnel pronounced the person deceased.
Police said the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office responded and was working with the Investigative Services Division. Anyone with information on the case iwas urged to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Information can be given anonymously by calling 650-355-4444.
