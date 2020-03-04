OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An Amtrak train struck a vehicle on the tracks Wednesday morning, officials said.
Coast Starlight Train 11 struck the vehicle just before 9 a.m. between the Coliseum and Jack London Square stations, an Amtrak official said.
There were no injuries to the train’s 117 passengers or crewmembers, but the train has been delayed for about one hour.
Official details on whether the vehicle was occupied were not immediately available, but a fire department spokesman said a call for emergency assistance was cancelled.
Railroad police are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, Amtrak said.
