CENTRAL MARIN (CBS SF) — Police in Central Marin were asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly at-risk woman who was missing since Wednesday afternoon.
86-year-old Edna De La Roca of San Anselmo had been missing since around 1 p.m. Wednesday, last seen in the 1100 block of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Central Marin police said. She was found safely by police at around 10:40 p.m. She was reunited with her family.
***CANCEL*** 3/4/20. 10:40 pm Edna De La Roca has been located. She is OK & being reunited with her family. Thank you all for the info sharing and retweets!! @KPIXtv @KPIXDesk @KCBSRadio
— Central Marin Police (@centralmarinpa) March 5, 2020
She is described as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants. She has short black hari and brown eyes.
Police said De La Roca is traveling on foot and does not have a cell phone with her. She has also been said to frequently visit the San Rafael cemetery.
If you see her, Central Marin police urge you to call them at (415) 927-5150.
