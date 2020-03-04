



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two Northern California residents, who have recently returned from a round-trip cruise between San Francisco and Mexico, have tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering two counties to declare states of emergency.

On Tuesday night, Placer County health officials announced their second confirmed case of a local resident infected with the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus. The news comes a day after Sonoma County health officials announced that a local resident had also come down with the illness after returning from the cruise.

Officials said the new case was an older adult whose exposure likely occurred during international travel on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico – the same Feb. 11-21 cruise associated with a confirmed Sonoma County case announced previously.

“The Placer patient is critically ill and in isolation at a local hospital,” the health department said in a release. “Close contacts of the patient are being quarantined and monitored.”

As the case appeared to be connected to travel, Placer County health officials said, it most likely does not represent an instance of local community spread. Still, county health officials have declared a local state of emergency.

“We expect to see additional cases in coming days, including cases of community spread, not linked to travel,” said Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “We are declaring these emergencies today so we will be able to activate and deploy resources to adequately respond to an increase in cases.”

Placer County officials did not say if the two patients knew each other or had contact with each other on the cruise.

Sonoma County officials said the unidentified patient “has symptoms of the virus, and is currently in stable condition in an isolation room at a local hospital.”

“The patient, who recently returned from a cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico, has been in the county for 10 days,” the health department said in a release.

Tests conducted by the California Department of Public Health and in close coordination with the CDC, County and hospital officials led to the presumptive positive diagnosis.

Health and hospital officials were currently in the process of identifying individuals the patient has had contact with during the time they were in the community before being hospitalized.

To respond to this most recent development, the County of Sonoma declared a local public health emergency as well as a local emergency to respond to COVID-19.

“This recent presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is a cause for concern, and the county is declaring these emergencies to activate and deploy its resources to adequately respond to an increase of cases,” said Health Officer Dr. Celeste Philip. “They will allow us to work in tandem with our cities and health care providers to ensure we are prepared to combat an outbreak of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The county was currently awaiting test kits for COVID-19 to be used at its public health lab to be more responsive when there are suspected cases,