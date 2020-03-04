



ATHERTON (CBS SF) — Coronavirus fears in San Mateo County have led to the closure of a Menlo School, a private college preparatory school in the exclusive enclave of Atherton Wednesday for the rest of the week.

Officials at Menlo School issued a statement saying a staff member had contact with a relative who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the School through the weekend,” the statement read.

Menlo, which serves students in 6th through 12th grade, said all school-related activities would also be canceled, including classes, athletics, arts, clubs, and planned field trips.

The head of the school, Than Healy, said in an emailed letter to parents that the school would hire a cleaning service to deep clean the entire campus.

“We know this news may cause understandable concern,” said Healy. “While it is not our intent to cause undue alarm or disruption to our students’ learning, the School has decided to act conservatively and in the best interest of our community members in announcing this closure.”

Healy also reminded people to take standard, precautionary measures against spreading respiratory illnesses, such as covering with a flexed arm one’s nose/mouth when coughing/sneezing, washing hands frequently and avoiding close contact with people showing symptoms.

At least two people in San Mateo County have tested presumed positive for the novel coronavirus, according to county health officials. One of the cases involves a repatriated patient.

Mike Callagy, San Mateo county manager, told the San Mateo Daily Journal Monday that “While the public risk of exposure to COVID-19 remains relatively low, the emergency operations center framework helps us make sure that all our departments, cities and partners have the tools and flexibility to prioritize public safety.”