



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers with influenza-like symptoms, was heading to the Port of San Francisco and was to be greeted by the U.S. Coast Guard and medical teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it docks, city public health officials announced Wednesday.

Two Northern California passengers from a Feb. 11-21 voyage aboard the Grand Princess — sailing round-trip from San Francisco to Mexico — contracted the COVID19 strain of the coronavirus. A Sonoma County resident remains hospitalized while an elderly Placer County resident, a 71-year-old man, became the first Californian to die of the disease on Wednesday.

Officials immediately recalled the same ship back to San Francisco from a trip to Hawaii and Mexico. Of the passengers aboard, 62 have been on both legs of the voyage.

San Francisco health officials said “some passengers have developed influenza-like symptoms” and would arrive with the ship on Thursday. Three people who were on the previous Feb. 11-21 Grand Princess cruise were presumed to be positive for COVID-19 and that one of them was the person who passed away, health officials said.

A crew member who served on the February 11 voyage was medically disembarked in Hawaii with flu-like symptoms but has tested negative for the virus. Since the February 11 sailing, Princess Cruises says it has instituted new disinfection protocols and is continuing to work with guests and crew to prevent the spread of disease.

“The City and County of San Francisco stands ready to support the efforts of the USCG and CDC to provide care to all affected passengers and crew on board the vessel,” a statement from health officials read. “The USCG and CDC are working directly with the cruise line and passengers on board the vessel.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday said he was issuing an state of emergency over the coronavirus spread which has infected 53 people in the state, and that health officials are monitoring 9,400 people in 49 counties for possible infection.

At an afternoon press conference in Placer County, Dr. Christopher Braden, Deputy Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases at the CDC, said medical investigators were testing others for the coronavirus from the previous cruise.

“There are a number of other people who have been identified with some type of (coronavirus) symptoms that are undergoing testing now,” he said. “That information will be updated as we know more.”

When asked about what precautions the former passengers should be taking, Braden said: “There is a cluster of illness associated with the cruise and they should enhance cautions … Make sure if you have any fever, shortness of breath or cough and so forth to contact a health care provider.”

He also tried to quell fears that the illness may have come from contact onshore when the ship was docked in Mexico.

“Where this person (the Placer County patient who died) was infected and the exposure is not clear — that something that happened in Mexico was the source of the illness,” he said. “It may have been somebody else on the boat and not necessarily an exposure because they were in Mexico.”

Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson called the death “an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

She said the patient with underlying health conditions had “developed symptoms while on a Princess cruise.”

“This individual did develop symptoms on the cruise and was still symptomatic when they passed through the Port of San Francisco on their return trip,” Sisson said.

Officials said the CDC has been in contact with port officials about possible expose of employees. In Placer County, Sisson said, 10 medical workers at Kaiser Permanente and five ambulance personnel who had been exposed to the patient have been ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Updated information on the illness can be found at the CDC website: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.