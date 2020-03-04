SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The 17th annual International Ocean Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 12 – 15 at San Francisco’s Cowell Theatre and other Bay Area venues, has been postponed, organizers said Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the still developing situation with COVID-19, we have decided to postpone this year’s festival until all travel restrictions for visiting filmmakers have been lifted, and most importantly, out of respect for our audiences,” said Ana Blanco, Executive Director for the Festival.

This year’s festival of 56 films selected from 15 countries includes four world premieres, six United States premieres, nine West Coast premieres and six Bay Area Premieres.

“This is easily the most diverse group of films we’ve ever had, with the greatest international participation to date,” Blanco said.

Organizers said they are working to finalize a new series of festival dates, likely for mid- to late summer.

“With more than 5000 people expected to attend, we know this is the proper response so that when we do reschedule the festival will be a joyful and relaxing experience, and not pose any additional risks or inconvenience to our audience and partners,” Blanco said.

