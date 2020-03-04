



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Human remain searches conducted Wednesday by K-9 units at the site of a warehouse fire last weekend at Toland Street and Evans Avenue found no evidence of victims in the debris.

“We are happy to say that all three K-9s confirmed no victims,” the San Francisco Fire Department said via Twitter, thanking the Mountain View Fire Department and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office for providing dogs for the search.

Thank you @MtnViewFire @SCCoSheriff for assisting us with Human Remain K9 searches at the 4th alarm fire at Toland and Evans. We are happy to say that all three K9s confirmed no victims. @Cal_OES @FEMARegion9 pic.twitter.com/aninIe053e — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 4, 2020

The fire, first reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday and contained at 11:35 p.m., destroyed a towing warehouse, the adjoining Bonanza restaurant and an upstairs residential unit.

The owner of the restaurant was able to escape the blaze but it wasn’t clear if he was one of the residents of the upstairs unit.

The blaze downed multiple power lines, causing outages for about 5,600 households in the area.

Nobody was injured but two people in the residential unit were displaced.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.