MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested for a road rage freeway shooting on Highway 101 last December, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
On Dec. 27, 2019, a road rage incident led to the suspect, 27-year-old Luis Rios Plancarte, shooting at another vehicle on the northbound transition to Interstate Highway 680 on Highway 101 in San Jose.
The victim vehicle was hit by two bullets and the victim did not sustain bodily injuries, CHP’s Golden Gate Division said. After the shooting, Rios-Plancarte fled the scene on foot. CHP detectives were able to determine his identity and place him at the scene of the crime. An arrest warrant was obtained for Rios-Plancarte for attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
His residence in Los Banos was also subject to a search warrant. Rios-Plancarte was located in Milpitas on Wednesday and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.
You must log in to post a comment.