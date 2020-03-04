CAMPAIGN 2020:Full Results Of California Primary Election Day
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person on the tracks late Wednesday morning closed the Glen Park BART station in San Francisco for nearly an hour and delayed train service, according to transit officials.

BART officials said that a medical emergency involving a report of a person on the trackway shut down the station. At 12:18 p.m., the agency confirmed that SF Fire personnel had removed the person from the tracks alive.

At about 12:45 p.m., BART officials announced that Glen Park station had reopened. BART riders should expect some residual delays.

BART initially issued the announcement on the @SFBARTalert Twitter account at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

In an update at around 12:08 p.m., BART officials said there is limited train service between 24th Street and Daly City stations.

BART officials said Muni provided mutual aid for people traveling between Balboa Park and Embarcadero stations.

