SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person on the tracks late Wednesday morning closed the Glen Park BART station in San Francisco for nearly an hour and delayed train service, according to transit officials.

BART officials said that a medical emergency involving a report of a person on the trackway shut down the station. At 12:18 p.m., the agency confirmed that SF Fire personnel had removed the person from the tracks alive.

Train service impacts from medical emergency at Glen Park: –@sfmta_muni mutual aid

-Yellow & Blue line trains in both directions single-tracking through Glen Park.

-Daly City-bound Green like trains turn back at Montgomery.

-SF-bound Richmond riders: transfer at MacArthur — SFBART (@SFBART) March 4, 2020

At about 12:45 p.m., BART officials announced that Glen Park station had reopened. BART riders should expect some residual delays.

BART initially issued the announcement on the @SFBARTalert Twitter account at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There is a major delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to a medical emergency at Glen Park. Glen Park is closed. MUNI is providing Mutual Aid between Balboa Park and Embarcadero station. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 4, 2020

In an update at around 12:08 p.m., BART officials said there is limited train service between 24th Street and Daly City stations.

BART officials said Muni provided mutual aid for people traveling between Balboa Park and Embarcadero stations.