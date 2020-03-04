OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — It was the Oakland Police Commission who voted unanimously to fire chief Anne Kirkpatrick without cause and backed by Mayor Libby Schaaf. But Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo on Wednesday said it is federal monitor Robert Warshaw who has to go.

“I don’t need someone who shows up once a month and tells me what I’m doing wrong and then leaves town and Oakland gets left with the bill,” said Gallo.

Warshaw is appointed by a federal judge to oversee police reforms. Now Gallo and fired police chief Anne Kirkpatrick are calling on the firing of Warshaw.

In an opinion piece that was published in the East Bay Times, Kirkpatrick said the reason her department remains out of compliance is not its officers or policies or procedures, but with the monitor himself who earns millions of dollars a year from Oakland taxpayers and has no incentive to see reforms succeed.

“After 17 years of federal oversight and federal reform, ten chiefs, four mayors, 500 brand new police officers, we can seem to get into compliance. Something is wrong,” Kirkpatrick told KPIX 5 last week.

Community advocate Ken Houston believes the federal monitor isn’t Oakland’s problem.

“If you have the right chief of police, that federal monitoring would have went away,” said Houston. “It they were in compliance, there would be no federal monitor.”

But Gallo is now calling on U.S. District Judge William Orrick to end federal oversight or appoint a new monitor.

“It’s long overdue. And the role that I play, I am calling on it, not only as a citizen, as a taxpayer, but also as an elected official. Enough is enough,” said Gallo.

KPIX 5 reached out to Mayor Schaaf and received the following statement:

“I share Oaklanders’ frustration with the length and cost of the agreement signed 17 years ago. I will always welcome any assessment and analysis that brings clarity and speed to resolve the issue.”

Gallo, Kirkpatrick and former Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan announced they will be holding a press conference Thursday morning specifically to discuss the topic of federal police monitor Warshaw and his negative impact on public safety.