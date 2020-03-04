SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for at least two suspects whose car rammed two patrol cars and other vehicles following a home burglary and chase.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a burglary in progress around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Gramercy Dr. just south of Lake Chabot Regional Park.

An unknown number of suspects fled in a getaway car which hit one of the arriving deputies’ patrol car and kept going, the sheriff’s office said. Other patrol units along with a helicopter crew continued to chase the suspect vehicle, first to Dublin and then to Oakland.

The suspect vehicle, which appears to be a newer model gray Mustang GT, was later found just before 2:30 p.m. at a location near the Edwards Ave. exit off Interstate 580 in Oakland, but without the suspects.

“Suspects got away for now but we will catch up with them later,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on its Twitter account. “Lots of evidence left in the car to identify them.”

The sheriff’s office said a total of four vehicles, two patrol cars and two other vehicles, were hit, but no major injuries were reported.