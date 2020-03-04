



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Wednesday afternoon announced three new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region.

The Public Health Department for Santa Clara County issued the update on the department’s Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Update: Three new cases of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 14. Check our website https://t.co/UWpZtcNTnm for additional information — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 4, 2020

One case, an adult male, is currently hospitalized, authorities said. The exposure details for that patient are currently under investigation.

The other two cases, also adult males, are close contacts of a previously existing case. Those two patients were being kept in isolation at home.

These three cases were the twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth cases of coronavirus to be diagnosed in Santa Clara County.

The news comes after state health officials announced the first fatal case of coronavirus in California earlier Wednesday. Officals said the patient who died was a 71-year-old adult male from Placerville.

That case and a second patient were likely exposed during international travel from Feb. 11-21 on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico. The cruise ship — the Grand Princess — is headed back to San Francisco after being recalled by health officials.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s top public health official, is urging people over the age of 50 to avoid large public gatherings like parades, concerts and sporting events where they might be in close contact with people infected with the virus.

People over the age of 50 and people with pre-existing medical conditions have proven especially vulnerable to the virus, Dr. Cody said.