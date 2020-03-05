Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 72-year-old woman was suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident happened aroun 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of 43rd Avenue.
When officers arrived they found the woman under the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available from police Thursday morning.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was not arrested, according to police.
