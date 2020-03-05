Comments
CROCKETT (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire Thursday at the iconic C&H Sugar refinery building nestled on the Carquinez Straits in Crockett, officials said.
The fire reportedly started Thursday morning at the factory on Loring Avenue and has since spread to other floors of the building. Officials said the blaze was confined to an enclosed conveyer belt system. No injuries have been reported.
Efforts to fight the fire have delayed Capitol Corridor trains between Richmond and Martinez, according to Amtrak.
No other details immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.