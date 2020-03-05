SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Local officials were irate Thursday over the arrest by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of an individual as he entered a San Francisco courthouse for a hearing in violation of the city’s sanctuary law.

Both the San Francisco Public Defender and the District Attorney condemned the action on the steps of the courthouse on 850 Bryant St., and called on ICE to stop making courthouse arrests. Immigration rights advocates said it was the first time this type of courthouse immigration enforcement has occurred in San Francisco.

“ICE actions in or near our courthouses deters people from accessing our justice system, making us all less safe,” said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Two weeks ago, Sonoma County officials were angered when ICE agents arrested at least three people at the Sonoma County Superior Court campus.

“California law explicitly forbids a civil enforcement agency, including ICE, from making a civil arrest without a warrant outside a courthouse,” said San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju of the Election Day arrest. “San Francisco will not allow such egregious abuse of power to go unchecked; we will provide immediate and zealous representation to anyone subject to such illegal activity.”

No other details were released about the arrest. Federal authorities have no comment on the San Francisco arrest.