SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two inmates from the San Joaquin County Jail on a judge-ordered day pass escaped from custody in San Francisco Thursday morning, authorities said.

The inmates, identified as 23-year-old Elijah Ismael Cervantes and 34-year-old Stevie Lashawn Wilson, were among a group of five inmates who were on a day pass to be interviewed for possible acceptance into San Francisco’s Delancey Street Foundation rehabilitation program.

The five inmates had been transported by the San Joaquin County Probation Department to San Francisco Thursday morning to apply to the highly sought-after program.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, probation staffers last saw both of them at the Delancey Street site on the 600 block of Embarcadero Thursday; Cervantes was last seen at around 10:45 a.m. and Wilson went missing at arouind 1:45 p.m.

Cervantes was in custody on charges of carjacking, child cruelty, battery and a parole revocation; while Wilson was in custody on charges of 2nd degree robbery, carrying unregistered loaded handgun, being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The San Francisco Police Department was notified of the escapes. Anyone with information about the two escaped men was asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.