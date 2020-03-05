



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Lowell High School in San Francisco was shut down Thursday after district officials learned that the parent of a Lowell student is being treated for coronavirus, according to an email sent out by the school district.

During a press conference at the San Francisco Unified School District headquarters, officials confirmed that the parent was one of the two coronavirus cases announced by the San Francisco Department of Public Health earlier Thursday.

Officials did not know if the parent had been on school grounds since contracting the coronavirus.

The school issued an email Thursday afternoon to Lowell High School families regarding the possible exposure to the coronavirus via the student in question.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the school and all events and gatherings for the time being,” the message read. “The school will not be open on Friday and we will share an updated message before Monday.”

The message noted that the student was not in school after lunchtime on Thursday and confirmed that the Department of Public Health had assessed the student. It was not confirmed whether the student had contracted COVID-19. The student is currently in quarantine, but so far has not exhibited any symptoms, according to officials.

The school also issued a robocall to all parents with students at Lowell and the San Francisco Unified School District web site has set up a page with information. School officials will be working with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Management and city officials to determine the school’s next move..

“We know that closing school is disruptive and we appreciate your understanding while we continue to gather facts,” the message concluded, stating that updates would be provided as new information is made available.

All other schools and district offices will remain open, officials said.

The closure at Lowell was not the first school closure in the Bay Area due to coronavirus. In San Mateo County, concerns over the virus led to the closure of a Menlo School in Atherton for the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

On Monday, the Healdsburg School, a private K-8 institution in Sonoma County, closed its doors after an adult connected to the school had close contact with a patient diagnosed with the virus.