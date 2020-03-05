SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly opening fire from his car on another vehicle in a December road rage incident in San Jose.
The California Highway Patrol said officers arrested Los Banos resident Luis Rios-Plancarte, 27, without incident in Milpitas on Wednesday.
Rios-Plancarte is accused of shooting at a fellow motorist on the U.S. Highway 101 transition to Interstate 680 in San Jose on December 27.
The victim’s car was hit by bullet but nobody was hurt in the shooting, the CHP said.
Rios-Plancarte allegedly abandoned his vehicle shortly after the shooting and fled on foot. The CHP said detectives were able to identify Rios-Plancarte as the shooter and confirmed he was at the scene at the time of the shooting. After his arrest in Milpitas Wednesday, a search warrant was served at his Los Banos home.
The CHP booked Rios-Plancarte into Santa Clara County Jail on a no-bail arrest warrant. He faces charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
