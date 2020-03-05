MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Mountain View Police arrested a teen who was serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of a child pornography investigation.

According to police, officers arrested 19-year-old Hayden Hunter on suspicion of child pornography and child pornography distribution. Hunter, who is from Pleasant Grove, Utah, was stationed as a missionary in Fremont at the time of his arrest Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a tip in September of a private Facebook Messenger group chat linked to suspected child pornography, with members possibly as young as 13-years-old. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified “numerous videos and images” that they determined were child porn.

“Our investigators did a phenomenal job working this case,” said Lt. Frank St. Clair. “Their diligence and tireless efforts to stop this predatory behavior are commendable.”

It was not immediately known when Hayden would appear in court on the charges.

Detectives said the investigation continues and are concerned that there are additional victims. Police said anyone who may have interacted with the username “katieteal15” on Gmail or anyone who interacted with Hunter during his time as a missionary should contact Sgt. Tim Dahl at timothydahl@mountainview.gov.