SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Two men were in custody Thursday night after crashing a car into a building covered in scaffolding in San Francisco’s South of Market area.
The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at Sixth Street and Harrison Street. When KPIX crews arrived on scene, the car’s headlights were still on and the windshield wipers were going.
Police said the incident began when officers tried to stop a car they suspected was stolen. The driver sped away and hit two parked cars before crashing into the scaffolding. Two men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Sixth street in the area was closed for the night due to the unsafe condition of the scaffolding.
