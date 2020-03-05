CAMPAIGN 2020:Full Results Of California Primary Election Day
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire Apartment Fire, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco News, SoMa, South Of Market

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Fire Department crews have contained a fire at a multiple-story residential complex early Thursday morning that was ignited by an element from an electric scooter and sent at least one person to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported at 4:47 a.m. at 330 Clementina St. in the city’s South of Market, fire officials said. Heavy smoke was reported on the 9th floor and 10th floor residents were ordered to shelter in place.

Firefighters on the scene of an apartment complex fire on the 330 block of Clementina Street in San Francisco on March 5, 2020. (KCBS Radio)

Firefighters on the scene of an apartment complex fire on the 330 block of Clementina Street in San Francisco on March 5, 2020. (KCBS Radio)

Two people were rescued, with one transported to a hospital in moderate condition, fire officials said. The fire was reported contained at 5:11 a.m.

Fire officials didn’t immediately say how many people were displaced.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments