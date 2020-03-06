REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A Redwood City man who was convicted in Contra Costa County Superior Court of stalking and vandalism was arrested hours after his release from jail for violating a domestic violence restraining order in a separate San Francisco case, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

District Attorney’s Office spokesman Scott Alonso said Aboozar Hajipour was convicted on Feb. 24 of stalking and vandalism for breaking all the windows of a victim’s El Cerrito house with a tire iron on Jan. 10.

Hajipour falsely blamed the female victim for his situation with his partner, Alonso said.

He was sentenced on Feb. 25 by Superior Court Judge Julia Campins to 94 days in jail, and was released on probation that day with credit for time served and for good behavior during the time served.

Hours later, Hajipour allegedly violated the domestic violence restraining order in San Francisco. The person protected by the order testified against Hajipour in his Contra Costa County trial, Alonso said.

Hajipour was later arrested by San Francisco police and faces charges in San Francisco Superior Court of violating the order.

He also now faces a bid by the Contra County District Attorney’s Office for revocation of his probation from the stalking and vandalism conviction. Alonso said prosecutors filed a petition for revocation on Feb. 26 and Campins subsequently issued an arrest warrant.

Deputy District Attorney Natasha Mehta said she expected Hajipour to be transferred to Contra Costa County for an initial appearance in the probation revocation case within a few days.

